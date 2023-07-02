Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

