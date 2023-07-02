Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,552.50 ($32.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.80) to GBX 2,545 ($32.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.33) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,328 ($29.60) per share, with a total value of £4,423.20 ($5,623.90). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 540 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,979. Company insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.4 %

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,345 ($29.82) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,775 ($22.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,419.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.05. The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,442.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a €0.78 ($0.85) dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,979.17%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

