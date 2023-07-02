Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.28 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $82.93 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002822 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006500 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

