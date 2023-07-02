Coinmetro Token Price Tops $0.65 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $133.82 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,584.18 or 1.00037914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65497518 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $415.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

