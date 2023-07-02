Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Colliers International Group worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

