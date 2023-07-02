Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 16,271,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

