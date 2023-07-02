Community Bank N.A. Buys 9,235 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 203,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 21.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 90,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.