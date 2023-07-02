Community Bank N.A. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

