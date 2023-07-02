Community Bank N.A. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

