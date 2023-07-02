Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

IWD stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

