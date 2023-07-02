Community Bank N.A. Purchases 26,397 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.