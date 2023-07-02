Community Bank N.A. Purchases 6,659 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.