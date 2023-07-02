Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,150 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,359,000 after buying an additional 619,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

NYSE:DD opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.