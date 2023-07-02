Comparing Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) & Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Free Report) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terna and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Edison 15.56% 8.36% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 1 2 1 0 2.00 Consolidated Edison 5 5 1 0 1.64

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Terna and Consolidated Edison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Consolidated Edison has a consensus price target of $90.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Terna.

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terna and Consolidated Edison’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 32.92 Consolidated Edison $15.67 billion 2.00 $1.66 billion $7.02 12.88

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Terna on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 87,951 in-service line transformers; 3,869 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,320 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,359 miles of mains and 377,741 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, develops, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

