Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,195,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,059,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after buying an additional 191,944 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.