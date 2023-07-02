Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

