Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases 58,062 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

