Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 0.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 672.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 293,229 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

