Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,581 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFQY opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

