Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Up 81.3% in June

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 386,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications

In other news, Director Mark R. Quinlan acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $889,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,090,510.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Bondi acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $46,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,205.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 115,633 shares of company stock worth $1,034,553. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 220,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.49). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $136.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

