Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 723.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 336,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,169. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.