Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $11.70-$12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.81.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

