Contrasting Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) and AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ondas and AfterMaster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 1 0 2.50 AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ondas currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 364.90%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 20.63 -$73.24 million ($1.79) -0.48 AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ondas and AfterMaster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AfterMaster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AfterMaster has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and AfterMaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,801.65% -74.75% -57.03% AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AfterMaster shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

