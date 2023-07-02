Contrasting PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $85.22 million 18.69 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -16.07 Nevro $406.36 million 2.24 $3.00 million ($0.01) -2,542.00

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROCEPT BioRobotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nevro 2 7 3 0 2.08

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.00%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $38.64, suggesting a potential upside of 51.99%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99% Nevro 0.55% -34.61% -17.71%

Summary

Nevro beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics



PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Nevro



Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

