Contrasting Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.88 million 18.60 $11.48 million $0.04 322.50 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sportradar Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.