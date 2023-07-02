Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.