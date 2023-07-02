Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells $1,498,617.12 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Core & Main’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.