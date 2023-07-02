Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTVA. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

