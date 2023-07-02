Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $846,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

