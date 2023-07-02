Cortland Associates Inc. MO Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

