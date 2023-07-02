Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 2,189 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.