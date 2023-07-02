Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 6,294 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 7.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

