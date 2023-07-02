Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 6,799 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 1.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,942,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

