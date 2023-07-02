Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes $23.63 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,626,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.5 %

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

