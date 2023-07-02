Cosmos Market Capitalization Reaches $3.29 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $71.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00031034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

