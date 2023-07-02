Cosmos Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $75.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00030775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.