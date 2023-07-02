Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.