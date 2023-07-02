CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

