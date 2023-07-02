CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CPA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

