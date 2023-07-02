CPA Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CPA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

