Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.94

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.64. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 3,032,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,533,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

