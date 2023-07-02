Critical Comparison: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) vs. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -13.84% -51.99% -25.59% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 2 1 0 2.33 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ChromaDex and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 190.87%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Akanda.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $72.05 million 1.63 -$16.54 million ($0.15) -10.47 Akanda $2.62 million 0.96 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akanda beats ChromaDex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

