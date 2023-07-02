Critical Comparison: Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) & JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Free Report) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -3.07% -3.54% -0.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 0 7 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A $10.16 7.32 JetBlue Airways $9.75 billion 0.30 -$362.00 million ($0.91) -9.74

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi beats JetBlue Airways on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

(Free Report)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services. It is also involved in training, airport operation, and investment activities; provides cabin interior products and cargo transportation; and the trading of aviation fuel. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.