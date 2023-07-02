Critical Contrast: Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Wall Motor and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Wall Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lucid Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

Lucid Group has a consensus target price of $9.79, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Great Wall Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A $2.66 0.41 Lucid Group $608.18 million 20.78 -$1.30 billion ($1.44) -4.78

This table compares Great Wall Motor and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Wall Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Wall Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Wall Motor and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group -286.13% -59.10% -30.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Great Wall Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Great Wall Motor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Wall Motor

(Free Report)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names. It also provides auto molds, warehousing, investment and financing, logistics, buildings rental, business information consultation, scrap car recycling, finance leasing, asset management, investment and financing, automotive parts technology development, financial guarantee, economic information consultation, and after-sales services, as well as automotive technology research, development, and technical consultation services. In addition, the company researches and develops new energy vehicle transmission and electric drive systems; repairs automobiles; transports general goods, as well as offers daily cargo transportation services; processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Further, it engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories; and provision of insurance brokering, engineering technology, technical, and computer system services, as well as development of network and information security software. The company was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.