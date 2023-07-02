Critical Survey: BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Rivals

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Free Report) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 623 3111 3585 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 23.34%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.46 billion $246.13 million 32.10

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.77% 17.59% 8.74%

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile



BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

