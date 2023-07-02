Critical Survey: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)

Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Free Report) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynex Power and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 108.09%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Dynex Power.

This table compares Dynex Power and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -32.82% -48.44% -20.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynex Power and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.37 -$16.03 million ($0.38) -4.55

Dynex Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Dynex Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Power

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

