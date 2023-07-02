Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Cronos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $8.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00041939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

