Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

