D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258,340 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. 4,423,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,739. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.