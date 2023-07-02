Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

